On 10 July last year, Zak Brown, in response to rumors in the paddock, declared that Daniel Ricciardo would be at the start of the 2023 world championship with McLaren, as required by the existing contract. On 24 August McLaren itself confirmed the interruption of the relationship, announcing the arrival of Oscar Piastri in the team. It is only the most recent of many cases in which a collaboration between a driver and the team was interrupted before the expected time, confirming that when a relationship deteriorates, the contract guarantees the management of the expected compensation but not the place in the car.

Analyzing the history of many similar cases, at the basis of premature divorces there is always the lack of performance of one of the two parties, a criticality that undermines relationships until the final explosion. Sometimes in Formula 1 there are sterile controversies, fueled by rumors that have no basis in reality, but in the case of Perez-Red Bull there is actually something there for all to see that motivates the growing rumors that have emerged in recent weeks.

Photo by: Ford Performance

Sergio Perez, put on his helmet to defend his place in Red Bull: Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys recommends it

Between Singapore, Suzuka and Lusail, Perez scored five points, with only the drivers of AlphaTauri, Haas, Williams and Alfa Romeo doing worse, plus Lance Stroll, who certainly isn’t doing well. The problem is that Perez drives a Red Bull, the same one that celebrated the Constructors’ and Drivers’ world championships in the last two races, and this is an aggravating factor for ‘Checo’.

Something has moved, and not in the best direction for Perez. After the Qatar Grand Prix, team principal Christian Horner very tactfully pointed out that Red Bull needs to find Perez again, not so much for this season (the objectives have already been achieved) but with a view to 2024 in which team may also need Sergio to reach its targets.

The impression is that Perez has a fairly clear ultimatum, namely the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi, a deadline by which he will have to convince his team that he has put the most difficult period of his Formula 1 career behind him. It is unlikely that Horner and Marko want to spend the winter with the doubt of meeting again next March in Bahrain with the Perez seen in the last races.

In the Red Bull ecosystem, a driver change is much simpler than in other situations, as has been seen several times in the past with the relegations of Kvyat, Albon and Gasly. The possibilities offered by AlphaTauri are a notable benefit in these situations, and allow you to decide in due time without having to enter into negotiations with other teams.

If Perez does not find acceptable competitiveness in the next five races, the plan already appears clear: Daniel Ricciardo will return to where he was until 2018, that is, alongside Verstappen, and Liam Lawson will take his place at AlphaTauri.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull RB19: here is the livery for the United States GP

The main reason Perez is still at Red Bull alongside Verstappen was, and is, the lack of alternatives. The nursery has not worked at its best in recent years, to the point that a former player like Ricciardo was recalled to AlphaTauri after he was fired after being sacked by McLaren.

Daniel’s injury in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix was oxygen for Perez, because it prevented Ricciardo from participating in five race weekends in which he could have definitively convinced Horner and Marko that the gamble was worth it. Now the Australian will have five more, in which we will see a long-distance comparison between two riders with different objectives (on the track) but with a common target with a view to 2024.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Ricciardo returns to the wheel of AlphaTauri in Austin

A situation not planned by Red Bull, otherwise there would not have been the announcement of the Tsunoda-Ricciardo tandem at the wheel of the AlphaTauri on the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix. But between Suzuka and Lusail there were no signs of recovery from Perez, and this complicated the scenario.

It won’t be easy for Sergio to find peace of mind, but his future is at stake, in Red Bull, in Formula 1 and probably on the track. In 2020 Perez managed to change his destiny by winning the penultimate race of the season in Bahrain, at the wheel of Racing Point, an exploit that unexpectedly opened the doors of Red Bull to him. Now we need another one, less difficult on paper than three years ago, but precisely for this reason more complicated.

Read also: