It is not enough for Red Bull to show a technical superiority that has led to winning seventeen GPs out of the eighteen contested. The Milton Keynes team has not completed the development of the RB19: the feeling is that the world champion team is already working towards next season.

It should not be surprising, therefore, if two new funds sent at the last minute from Great Britain were delivered in the Mexico City paddock on Thursday morning. Both Max Verstappen and the local idol, Sergio Perez, should have an evolved solution that will look with developments to concepts that can be adopted in 2024 on the RB20.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB19: the single-seater being set up in the Mexico City pits will have some experimental parts

According to the rumors gathered in the paddock, Red Bull should have other interesting news that foreshadows choices that Adrian Newey intends to make for the next championship. The work of the technical staff directed by Pierre Waché is entirely oriented towards the future, but the experiments that will be carried out between now and the end of the season should, however, also allow for a small improvement in performance of the RB19, if the feedback from the free practices is positive.

It is not certain, therefore, that the parts that will be installed in the car during free practice on Friday will also be used on the race weekend: what is surprising is that in the team that dominates the championship there is not the slightest hint of slowing down a step, as if the hunger for victories has not been satiated at all…

