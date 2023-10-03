After the success of its first stage, Red Bull Street Streamer prepares to travel further kilometers to reach Scampia, in Naples, and park noand near the highly anticipated Red Bull 64 Bars Live.

The event dedicated to the Italian rap scene, will open the curtain on October 7, 2023 and many surprises and guests are ready to board the van for the streaming on the road di Red Bull Street Streamer.

Red Bull Street Streamer is the new traveling format from Red Bull which began its journey in early September on the occasion of the Red Bull GP in San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini in Misano. The project aims to explore the background of Red Bull’s major events and competitions, offering a completely new retrospective conveyed by the experience of creator e pro-player Dario “Moonryde” Ferracci, accompanied on the itinerary by the YouTuber Matteo “Cane Secco” Bruno, founder of Slim Dogs Production.

The second stage of the Red Bull Street Streamer itinerary will completely change tune, bringing the van equipped for the traveling streaming in Scampia (Naples)to discover l’evento Red Bull 64 Bars Live and combine the energy of rap with the innovation of the digital world. The appointment with the out-of-the-line show, now in its second edition, will be on Saturday 7 October in Piazza Ciro Esposito, a few steps from the iconic Vele di Scampia and will feature the most iconic artists of the current Italian rap scene. It will also not be missingand a space dedicated to local artists, who will open the exceptional line-up which promises to offer unique emotions against the backdrop of a renovated stage with a breathtaking scenography. Among the guests of this second stage, Giulio Nezak, Nello Nigro aka Hollywood, Nello Taver, Carlo Pastore, artistic director of Red Bull 64 Bars Live and the TikTok creator Federico Felletti.

Moonryde’s broadcast schedule will begin on October 6 from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm and will continue on the day of the event from 10am to 3pm. Continue to follow us for more information.