Red Bull is once again not entirely happy with the statements of F1 reporter Ted Kravitz.

And yes, there is some resentment in the Formula 1 paddock again. As is known, the British media is not necessarily in favor of Red Bull Racing, the team of our hero Max. The island nation has always played an important role in the premier class and continues to do so today. Seven of the ten teams are based in the United Kingdom and (so) there is a large contingent of British people working in the sport. Also on the reporting side.

In the past it has often been pointed out that the British media therefore has a powerful position in sports. Fernando Alonso said he felt it, for example, when he competed with Hamilton at McLaren. The media likes to introduce Britons to the sport and also supports them when things go well. Very logical in itself. We are also happy when another Dutch person participates, let alone wins.

When Hamilton battled Verstappen for the title, it also caused some friction between Red Bull and some members of the British press. Red Bull is in theory an Austrian team, but its real home base has been in Milton Keynes for many years. The team comes from Jaaaaaaaaguar and is therefore just as British as, erm, Alpine and such. Yet, relatively speaking, it cannot/could not count on much support from the UK or the British press. He would have preferred to see Hamilton win.

Something that is also reflected in the team’s merchandise sales. In case you were wondering why Perez gets so much patience: 65 percent of merchandise sales are made in Mexico. Presumably the rest is largely in the Netherlands, given the number of men (and women) of a certain age who walk around in a Max shirt.

Ted Kravitz, the somewhat pedantic reporter for Sky Sports F1 and previously the BBC, was certainly in the Hamilton camp. Later he often ‘hinted’ at the title fight in 2021. Among other things, by suggesting last year that ‘Verstappen could never win a title normally’ when Verstappen became champion in Japan and that was part of the cooldown room. Red Bull and Max made themselves known/had had enough and decided not to talk to Ted anymore.

That has already been discussed, but for many people things are never really discussed. Yesterday Ted Kravitz suggested that Max Verstappen had a problem with his car. A fairly innocent comment, you might say. But when Christian Horner confronted it, he reacted bittenly:

Ted’s always talking… usually not out of his mouth Christian Horner, suggests that Ted Kravitz is talking from a different end

