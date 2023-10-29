Commenting on Friday in Mexico City, good but not exceptional as on other occasions, Christian Horner analyzed Red Bull’s moment by explaining the management of resources with a view to 2024. This weekend saw the end of the penalty imposed last year (for the affair linked to the exceeding of the budget cap) which had reduced the time available for using the wind tunnel by ten percent. Red Bull thus returns to a normal regime, with 70% of the hours compared to the seventh classified in the Constructors’ World Championship, as required by the FIA ​​regulations.

Horner explained that the reduction in hours had more of an impact on the development of the RB19 than on the 2024 project, and that he was not surprised by the narrowing of the gap seen in recent races. “After the summer break we added very few developments to the single-seater – he explained – considering the restrictions on the use of the wind tunnel, we decided to give priority to the RB20 project rather than continuing the development of the current single-seater. However, we managed to improve our understanding of the car and be consistent on a series of very different circuits.”

The basic qualities of the RB19 design were crucial for Red Bull not only to dominate the current season. The margin of advantage over the opponents has made it possible to significantly reduce the gap in the wind tunnel imposed by the 2022 sanctions, and also to limit expenses. “It was crucial to have had a very competitive car straight away – reiterated Horner – this allowed us to limit the development program in the first part of the season and to be able to move on to the 2024 project early. It was also important for resource management regarding budget caps”.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Among the sanctions that Red Bull had encountered there was also a special surveillance regime by the FIA ​​staff who deal with financial checks. “The level of control carried out by the FIA ​​has been phenomenal – reiterated Horner – I believe that the budget cap regulation is an evolving process, and the rigor of the Federation’s controls has grown, as is natural. I can say that during the summer we had a real…colonoscopy! Each team is structured differently, so it’s a very complex thing for the FIA ​​staff, but a good job has been done.”

The scenario would probably have been different if Red Bull had felt their opponents breathing down their necks in the first part of the season. In that case between May and June in Milton Keynes they would have had to decide whether to sacrifice the second part of the season or take away resources from the 2024 car. But it is a dilemma that the goodness of the RB19 saved, making the summer of Christian Horner and Adrian Newey very calmer than expected.

