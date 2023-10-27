The scene was captured by Giorgio Piola who had the intuition to understand that the Milton Keynes team had tried something new in the first free practice session of the Mexican GP: something new had been fitted on the RB19 this morning because, while the other teams already had the garage shutters open, those of Max Verstappen’s garage were strangely closed and the FIA ​​technical commissioners had nothing to object to.

Our technical expert, therefore, marked the world champion team and, as soon as the free practice session ended, he went to guard the garage of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, first and third respectively on the time table.

The mechanics, before carrying out the usual checks in view of the second round, proceeded to dismantle the front baskets to remove the carbon discs that had been adopted on the RB19 and reassemble the usual ones used during the 2023 season. The big news is that the Milton Keynes team decided to experiment with Brembo discs, leaving those of Carbon Industrie for once.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Detail of the Brembo brake discs tested on Verstappen’s Red Bull RB19 in Mexico

The same materials as those of Ferrari were used on the car designed by Adrian Newey, which the Maranello team already adopted last year in Mexico precisely to combat the rarefaction of the air and the need to combat the heat in order not to jeopardize the reliability of the system which already uses the grippers of the Bergamo multinational.

Giorgio Piola’s image, in fact, shows the disk with 1,050 cooling holes which is the same solution that they also decided to adopt on the SF-23. The technicians directed by Pierre Waché will now have time to make their assessments and understand if, as it seems, the transition to Italian components could represent a further advantage on a machine that does not appear to have serious shortcomings…

