The Qatar Grand Prix was quite a spectacle, partly due to a plethora of pit stops. Yet Red Bull is against mandatory stops…

A common criticism of Formula 1 these days is that the drivers often do not go all out in the race. That sounds strange, but it’s true. The drivers often drive ‘at a pace’ where the tires remain somewhat intact to save pit stops. That’s why you often hear them asking over the on-board radio what lap times they should drive, instead of just racing as fast as possible. That’s called ‘managing the tires’.

Whispering a bit at the tires has always been a skill that you as a driver could use to outdo your rival. There is something beautiful about it, especially in endurance racing. But does it really fit into the world of the premier class? Meh. On the one hand, it was fun to see Carlos Sainz cleverly win the Singapore Grand Prix with lap times seconds slower than his qualifying lap. But, of course, you actually want to see the gentlemen pound to the max for two hours (or a little less).

The latter was suddenly possible at the Qatar Grand Prix. At least, as far as the drivers could physically maintain it. Ironically, the reason for this was that the FIA ​​did not want to take any risks with safety. In 2021, some tires on the circuit were suddenly broken during the race. In the first sessions, microcuts were again noticed in the rubber. So thus.

The FIA ​​ordered the teams to drive stints of a maximum of 18 laps in the race on Sunday. In fact this meant that everyone had to stop three times. Although the FIA ​​did not want to literally stipulate that one had to stop three times because that would be difficult according to the regulations. Anyway: it also meant that the drivers could/had to go full throttle more or less constantly. After all, ‘managing’ tires would simply mean that everyone rushes by and then you still have to stop at the same time.

Afterwards the drivers were extremely devastated. Which in this case may have been a bit too much due to the hot conditions. But in principle it is what ‘everyone’ has wanted for years. Gladiators who go all out to tear hard. Or not?

Well no. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has expressed his opposition to a mandatory number of pit stops. According to him, this takes away from the creativity of the teams:

I think you’ve got to give the freedom and that creates the creativity. Mandated pitstops? It will have effects on the end of qualifying and how many laps you do in qualifying to save tyres for the race… so that to me, it doesn’t make sense. You want to run your fastest race and whether it’s a one stop or two stop or three stop. That’s where we need to be at. Christian Horner, knows that the RB19 is good on the tires

Whose deed. No doubt this has nothing to do with the RB19 being notoriously good at tire management. Of which also a deed.

