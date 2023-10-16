Among today’s recommended books is “Frida’s Cook” by Editorial Planeta written by Florencia Etcheves, which takes up the detective story that has distinguished her other books to mix it with the irresistible fascination that the figure continues to exert to this day. and the work of Frida Kahloemblem of Mexican women by immortalizing outfits and hairstyles in their own image, and by capturing in their paintings the abundance of nature in fruits, plants and animals, but also their history, which is that of the passions that marked them, and the pain and fury that each of his paintings reveals.

An exceptional witness, an imaginary link that brings new light within the logic of art and imagination to a well-known story: that’s how it is Nayeli Cruz, the Tehuanita who came from Oaxaca to Coyoacán to become Frida Kahlo’s cook, and whose gaze tells the legendary relationship between the tormented and lucid, exuberant and festive painter, and the immortal Diego Riverathe greatest muralist in Mexico, overflowing in his production and his excesses.

A mythical work, a painting that could be the fusion of both talents, and therefore, an exceptional piece, hides a saga of devotion and dedication, of love for both characters, and becomes the axis of a twisted plot of forgery. , violence and revenge in Buenos Aires, very far from where it was painted, to remind us that nothing is what it seems, and that you can always count on another version of what are supposed to be incontrovertible facts, even in your own life.

Frida’s cook illustrates the prevalence of Latin American myths of the 20th century, artists whose quality and dazzling images revealed the richness of the traditions that nourished them and that made them giants in life. The record price that some of his most famous works have achieved, and the inevitable thefts, looting and falsifications to which they have been victims, are also part of his intriguing legacy, in a world with its own ruthless rules.

About the author

Florencia Etcheves is a journalist, writer and news presenter specialized in police cases. He is one of the best-known faces of the Todo Noticias channel, belonging to the Clarín group, in which he started in 1995 and in which he remained until February 2018. For two consecutive years (2010 and 2011) he received the Martín Fierro Award for best female journalistic work. She is co-author of two journalistic essays, in which she presents four emblematic cases about gender violence. She is also the author of detective novels such as The Virgin in your eyes (Planeta Argentina, 2012), The champion’s daughter (Planeta Argentina, 2014) and Cornelia (Planeta Argentina, 2016).

