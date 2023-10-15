SOARABANDUNGBARAT – Vining ornamental plants have a unique appeal in decorating the canopy of the house because they provide a touch of green, a cool and comfortable feel.

However, not all these beautiful and beautiful vines are suitable as home canopies, because they must grow well under intense heat every day.

Reported by Suara West Bandung from the Fifteen YouTube channel, Sunday (15/20/2023), here are several ornamental plants that grow on vines and are heat resistant.

1. Bougainvillea

Also read: Did you know or not? 6 Plants that Bring Fortune According to Feng Shui

Bougainvillea, or what is often referred to as “paper flower,” is one of the most popular heat-tolerant vines. This plant comes with dense leaves that can protect the house from the hot sun.

Bougainvillea also has beautiful flowers in various colors such as purple, pink, orange or red. The flowers resemble paper and do not need to be watered every day. However, it must be pruned regularly to maintain its beautiful shape.

2. Allamanda

Allamanda, or golden trumpet flower, is another heat-tolerant vine that thrives in tropical temperatures. The bright yellow flowers will make your yard look exotic.

This plant comes from Central America, South America, and Brazil, and requires intense sunlight. The combination of good soil with sufficient moisture will make it grow well.

Also read: Tips and tricks for caring for and multiplying Miana ornamental plants to make them more attractive

When pruning, it is recommended to be careful because Allamanda has milky sap which can cause skin irritation.

3. Morning Glory

Morning Glory, or Morning Flower, is a vine that presents a unique beauty with flower petals that can change color depending on temperature and weather.

If planted in a hot place and exposed to sunlight, the flowers will be purple, while in cold weather, the flowers will turn blue. Maintenance is easy, namely providing fertilizer regularly and sufficient watering.

4. Butterfly flower

Butterfly flower, or clitoria ternatea, is a vine that grows in house yards and forest edges. This plant is known for its striking blue and purple flowers.

Apart from being an ornamental plant, butterfly pea flowers also have various benefits, such as raw materials for traditional medicine, food coloring, cosmetic coloring, and even as an environmentally friendly insecticide and animal feed.

5. Red Betel

Red betel is a vine that has beautiful dark green and reddish leaves. Usually grows on the walls and fences of houses to provide a touch of health and natural beauty.

Apart from being an ornamental plant, red betel also has traditional medicinal properties which have been proven to be effective in treating various diseases, including anti-cancer, diabetes medication and asthma medication.

Well, that’s a type of ornamental plant that grows beautifully and is resistant to the heat of the sun, so it is suitable to be used as a home canopy with a natural, beautiful and lively feel.