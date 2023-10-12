THE VOICE OF SUMEDANG-This cheap boarding house in the Jatinangor Sumedang area is suitable for students studying at UNPAD and ITB.

Apart from being a strategic location, this boarding house also has prices that are suitable for students.

Here are recommendations for cheap boarding houses for you:

Kost Apik Kaca II Type B Jatinangor Sumedang

Also read: Recommendations for apartment-style boarding houses in Bali that are super comfortable, 2 million per month, what facilities can you get? Come on, check it out

This boarding house has specifications of 2.5 meters by 3 meters excluding electricity.

Room facilities consist of a mattress, table, wardrobe, chair and window.

The bathroom facilities themselves are outside, a squat toilet and bathtub.

Public facilities include a refrigerator, drying room, kitchen and parking area for motorbikes and bicycles.

This boarding house itself is rented for 595 thousand per month.

Also Read: Recommendations for Aesthetic Boarding Houses in Bandung with Low Prices, Complete Facilities

Wisma Orchid 1 Type B Jatinangor Sumedang

This boarding house has room specifications of 3 by 2 meters with room facilities including a mattress, table, wardrobe and chairs.

Outside bathroom with sitting toilet and shower bucket.

Public facilities include a laundry room, living room, dining room, drying room and lounge room.

This boarding house is rented for around 700 thousand per month.



Wisma Merpati Type B Jatinangor Sumedang

This boarding house has room type specifications measuring 3 by 4 meters including electricity with room facilities only a mattress.

Own bathroom inside, squat toilet and shower bucket.

Public facilities include a drying room, kitchen and balcony as well as a motorbike parking area.

This boarding house is rented for 500 thousand per month.

Those are the recommendations for cheap boarding houses in the Jatinangor Sumedang area, for complete details, click the following link:

https://mamikos.com/kost/kost-sumedang-murah