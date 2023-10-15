Suara.com – Sriwijaya FC Secretary Faisal Mursyid asked fans of the football club to act more wisely after the club received two fines from the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI).

Faisal, when confirmed in Palembang, Sunday (15/10/2023), said that Sriwijaya FC received a fine from PSSI due to the actions of a fan who threw bottles onto the field during the match against Semen Padang FC on October 10 and fans who shouted curse words at the referee during the match. match against PSPS Riau on October 8.

“This is the second fine that Sriwijaya FC has experienced, each worth IDR 10 million. Therefore, we ask the fans to be better and wiser. Let’s support the club to perform optimally in every match,” he said as quoted by ANTARA.

According to him, the fans are the 12th player, which means the team really needs support from the fans.

“So, these fans are really needed, not something that is detrimental to Sriwijaya FC. So, every violation committed by fans is the club that suffers the consequences,” he said.

Apart from that, Faisal said that the club regretted the actions of this individual fan, because the fine imposed was quite burdensome on Sriwijaya FC’s financial capacity.

“Especially at this time the club’s needs are many. The money should have been used for the club’s needs, but it has been eroded due to these fines,” he said.