Suara.com – Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming admitted that he had received many offers to be on Ganjar Pranowo’s national winning team and from other parties. He said he would consult with PDIP General Chair Megawati to determine the final decision.

“There are lots of offers, there are lots of offers from other presidential candidates, lots of competitors,” said Gibran, quoted on the Solo Regional YouTube channel, Wednesday (4/10).

On that occasion, Gibran revealed that he received an offer from the head of the winning team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo, Arsjad Rasjid, to be part of the team during the PDIP National Working Meeting some time ago. He admitted that he would follow the decision of the PDIP Chairman for this assignment.

“Yesterday, on the sidelines of the National Working Meeting, the Chairman of TPN, Mr. Arsjad, also called me to join TPN,” he said.

“Yes, the point is, I follow the decision of the General Chairperson, what I am assigned to, where I am assigned, I follow her (Megawati),” Gibran added.

However, President Jokowi’s eldest son does not want to talk about what position he will be placed in if he joins TPN Ganjar Pranowo. He only said that the Chairman of TPN GP offered him entry to TPN.

“Oh, I can’t say yet (what his position is) the point is to enter TPN,” he said.

Even so, he reiterated that he would first consult with senior party officials who oversee him.

“Once again, I also have to consult with other chairpersons, meaning Mbak Puan and then the General Chairperson,” he concluded.

Contributor: Come on Sarah