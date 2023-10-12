loading…

Receiving a bomb threat, the Scoot airline plane turned around, escorted by Singapore fighter jets. Photo/Illustration

SINGAPORE – An aircraft belonging to the Scoot airline with a destination Singapore to Perth turn back to Changi Airport after a bomb threat.

In a statement, Scoot airline said the plane was escorted back to the airport by Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft, and emergency services were also activated.

Scoot flight TR16 departs from Singapore on Thursday (12/10/2023) at 16.11 local time.

“About an hour into the flight, a precautionary decision was taken to return the plane to Singapore due to a bomb threat,” the airline said as quoted by Channel News Asia.

He added that the plane landed safely in Singapore at 18.27 local time and security checks had been carried out.

“Scoot is assisting the authorities with their investigation. As this is a security issue, we regret that we cannot provide further details,” the airline said.

“Scoot sincerely apologizes for the disruption and inconvenience caused. “The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to our customers,” the statement continued.

According to data from flight tracker Flightradar24, flight TR16 turned around while over Bangka Island in Indonesia and returned to Singapore about 30 minutes into the flight.