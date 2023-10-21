Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team closed their series of trial results during a training camp in Germany as part of preparations for the 2023 U-17 World Cup with unsatisfactory results, namely a 2-3 defeat to FC Koln U-17.

The match took place at RheinEnergie Sportpark, Koln, Germany, on Friday evening local time and was announced by PSSI via their official website on Saturday (21/10/2023) local time.

In the 2nd minute, Indonesia started a fast attack with a kick from Arkhan Kaka, but unfortunately the kick went wide of the opponent’s goal. In the 13th minute, Arkhan Kaka again threatened the opponent’s goal with a header, but the opponent’s goalkeeper managed to catch it.

Unfortunately, in the 19th and 21st minutes, Indonesia fell behind with two quick goals from FC Koln. The Red and White Team managed to reduce the deficit in the 30th minute through Kaka’s header which maximized Nabil’s cross. The score changed to 2-1 in FC Koln’s favor and lasted until the end of the first half.

The second half started with high intensity from both teams. FC Koln managed to widen the score to 3-1 after scoring a goal in the 58th minute with a hard kick.

Chow Yun Damanik while defending the U-17 Indonesian National Team in a trial match. (doc.pssi)

However, Indonesia immediately responded and in the 61st minute, they were awarded a penalty. Chow Yun Damanik, who was the executor, managed to score a goal, reducing the deficit to 2-3.

Even though they were one goal behind, the U-17 national team continued to try to build attacks, but until the end of the second half no additional goals had been scored. The U-17 national team had to close their last test match with a 2-3 defeat to FC Koln U-17.

“The match was tight, we started to struggle in the early minutes, but we were able to improve in the following minutes. “This is an evaluation for us going forward and this is our thorough preparation for the next World Cup,” said Kaka after the match.

“Alhamdulillah, it’s nice to be able to score a goal, but it’s not good because our team hasn’t won. “I am grateful for this goal, hopefully this goal will encourage me and work even harder in the future,” he concluded.

The U-17 national team will leave for Indonesia on October 23 from Frankfurt and arrive in Indonesia on October 24 in Jakarta.