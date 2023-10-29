The beautiful artist Prilly Latuconsina opens up about her past, especially regarding her love story. Prilly was once dated by Teuku Ryzki or Kiki CJR, who was revealed to be her first boyfriend.

At first Prilly just laughed amusedly. Kiki and Prilly Latuconsina were guests on the Podhub program which was uploaded on Deddy Corbuzier’s YouTube Channel telling about the past that Kiki revealed at the beginning of their conversation.

Prilly Latuconsina also confirmed that she was not very serious about her relationship with Kiki CJR. At that time, Prilly admitted that she didn’t know the concept of dating.

“Oh Allah, that’s the first story,” said Prilly Latuconsina between laughs in an interview session in the Ampera area, Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/2023).

Also Read: Just Buying an iPhone Using Paylater, Netizens Experience This Surprising Thing: Auto Pain!

Prilly Latuconsina then explained that initially her romantic relationship with Kiki CJR was only part of the work requirements in the soap opera they starred in.

“That was when I was on the soap opera Just You. I forgot what grade I was in, only Kiki was already in middle school. At that time, my role was that I and Kiki were dating and chasing each other,” explained Prilly Latuconsina.

Kiki CJR got carried away in the middle of the shooting process, who really liked Prilly Latuconsina and confessed his feelings.

“Yes, it’s romantic love, Kiki likes me,” explained Prilly Latuconsina.

“I don’t understand dating. At that time I had never been in a relationship before. That’s why I thought it was just friends who like each other. So I was said to be indifferent on the podcast,” explained Prilly Latuconsina.

Also read: Sri Mulyani said the 2024 election budget could increase by tens of trillions

If it wasn’t discussed in the podcast, Prilly Latuconsina wouldn’t even remember dating Kiki CJR.

“I just don’t remember. In fact, because of yesterday’s podcast, I remember and really laughed,” said Prilly Latuconsina.

The past love story of Prilly Latuconsina and Kiki CJR was revealed after the 27 year old woman appeared as a guest star on Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast.

Prilly (source:)

Prilly then told how she was shot by Kiki. He said Kiki shot at the mosque with Iqbaal among them at that time.

Prilly then said that Kiki said she didn’t want to be with him anymore. Prilly also knows that Kiki told Iqbaal that he was really cute. Prilly also said that she had been sent a VN by CJR singing One Less Lonely Girl.