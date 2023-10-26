The Central European Rally opened this afternoon with the first special stage, the short 2.55 kilometer Velká Chuchle, which has already outlined the first general classification with Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja in front of everyone.

The Estonian M-Sport crew stopped the clock in 1’51″2, 7 tenths quicker than Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais at the wheel of the first Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. Ogier, due to his aptitude on the asphalt, will be among the great favorites of the event, like the driver who follows him in the standings by three tenths, namely Thierry Neuville.

The Belgian is the first Hyundai Motorsport driver in the standings and will be looking for his second success of the season after the one obtained in June at the Rally Italia Sardegna. Teammate Esapekka Lappi was 6 tenths slower, but he started with a 10 second handicap to add to his race time for a jump start, i.e. an early start before the start.

Teemu Suninen closes the Hyundai triptych, fifth and 8 tenths behind Lappi. The penalty imposed on the Finn promotes Suninen to fourth position ahead of the excellent Gregoire Munster, at the wheel of the second Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid.

The Dutch driver is in his second event at the wheel of the Puma Rally1 and today’s start is comforting, taking away the satisfaction of putting Takamoto Katsuta, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera behind him, sixth, eighth and tenth respectively.

Pierre-Louis Loubet was much later, making his last appearance this weekend with the Ford Puma Rally1 before handing it over to Adrien Fourmaux at the Japan Rally, the last event of the season.

Andreas Mikkelsen managed to bring the first Rally2, the Skoda Fabia RS of the TokSport team, to seventh place, but Mikolaj Marczyk, a Pole at the wheel of a new Fabia, also did well with ninth place, taking advantage of a test in which the Rally2s can have their say due to the type of route and low mileage.