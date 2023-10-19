Director Simon Kimberg, along with Dave Filoni, is responsible for Star Wars Rebels and now has his opinion on the Ahsoka series.

Star Wars continues to expand through the Disney Plus series Ahsoka, which has been received with enthusiasm by fans. This show, starring Rosario Dawson, continues the story of this beloved character after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

In addition to exploring Ahsoka’s journey, the series has surprised by bringing back characters from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The animated series created by Simon Kinberg and Dave Filoni.

Now, Simon Kinberg has shared his enthusiasm for the series.

“Star Wars is my religion, I’m surprised I was able to write some Bible verses.”

“There are so many exciting things for me about the Rebels characters coming to life in Ahsoka. “It’s not something I ever imagined when we were doing the show.”

“Rebels was one of the most beautiful experiences of my career, especially when it came to collaborating with Filoni, who was the supervising director. Our partnership on that show was really great. Which brings me to something else that’s really exciting to me: not only seeing the characters become live action, but seeing Dave really thrive in a role that I knew he was capable of.” Simon Kinberg told Inverse.

The Ahsoka series has been very interesting and we hope they make a second season. Since Grand Admiral Thrawn has managed to return, while some of the protagonists have been trapped in another galaxy. While we wait for them to confirm how these events will continue, you can see all the Star Wars installments on the Disney Plus streaming platform.