As shown in the image accompanying this paragraph, R.I.P.D. It is a comic created by the screenwriter Peter Lenkov and the artist Lucas Marangonfor the publisher Dark Horse, which only consisted of two four-issue miniseries, which were released in 2000 and 2012, respectively. In 2003, between the publication of both collections, a single issue also went on sale. The plot revolves around Department Rest in Peace (Descanse en Paz)an agency made up of deceased police officers, whose job is to send those dead who refuse to leave to the other world.

It has already become common to convert little-known comics into cinematographic works and this case is no exception. Thus, the year after the second miniseries was published, the film landed in movie theaters. RIPD (Deadly Police Department)although we had to wait until 2022 for its sequel to see the light, under the title RIPD 2: Rise of the Damnedwhich is, precisely, the film analyzed in this article.

Cast and synopsis of RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned

Under the direction of Paul Leyden and with a duration of 102 minutes, RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned is starred by Jeffrey Donovan (as Roy Pulsipher), Rachel Adedeji (in the role of the avatar of Roy), Penelope Mitchell (which interprets the Jeanne), Evlyne Oyedokun (who embodies the avatar of Jeanne), Jake Choi (that gets under the skin of Slim Samuels), Richard Brake (which makes Otis Clairborne), Craig Els (which becomes the Mayor Julius Butterfield) y Stephanie Levi-John (which becomes Beverly).

It is also worth highlighting Tilly Keeper (as Charlotte Pulsipher), Richard Fleeshman (In the role of Angus) y Nick Withman (which interprets the Zeke Samuels).

El sheriff Roy Pulsipherafter dying in the line of duty, is recruited into the other world by the Deadly Police Department. Although avenging his own murder is his priority, there are more important matters to solve first, since, through a portal, someone is making all those who led a miserable life return from the world of the dead with quite a few bad intentions.

As with most of the film Back to the Future 3 (1990), RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned takes place in the American West (specifically, in the case at hand, in 1876), with the exception of the scenes that take place inside the offices of the Deadly Police Department, so, sometimes, it seems that we are watching one more of the many Western genre films that flooded the screen in the seventies, as shown in the image that accompanies this paragraph. However, one’s own R.I.P.D. and its peculiarities are responsible for ruining this appearance.

Positive and negative aspects of RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned

After knowing the synopsis of RIPD 2: Rise of the Damnedjust by taking a look at the title we realize that it is misleading, since it is not a second part, but a prequel, although it is not something new, since there are other film sagas that are governed by the same pattern, as, for example, the already analyzed Open Until Dawn (1996 – 1999), whose three installments were released in reverse chronological order.

Apart from the already mentioned fact of the misleading title, RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned It has other negative aspects, such as the fact that it seems to be completely unrelated to the previous installment, with the exception of the presence of Roy Pulsipher, who, in any case, is played by a different actor. It also doesn’t help much that nineteen years have passed between both films, especially after the lack of box office success of the previous one, or the absence of the charismatic Ryan Reynolds as protagonist.

However, if we want to look for positive aspects of RIP:D. 2: Rise of the Damnedwe also find some, among which we can highlight the agreement between the few elements that both films have in common, such as the fact that the coyotes snacked on the corpse of Roy Pulsipher.

final assessment of RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned

In any case, if you are a fan of the comic created by the screenwriter Peter Lenkov and the artist Lucas Marangon or the 2003 movie, you might want to check out RIPD 2: Rise of the Damnedsince, without being a great film, it serves to kill time on those occasions when we have nothing better to do than lie down on the couch and watch television.