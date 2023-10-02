An unexpected twist in the agreement between Netflix and Evil Genius Games threatens to overshadow the future of a promising board game based on Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon universe

It’s like an episode of a legal thriller series, but this time the drama takes place in real life, and the characters are entertainment giants like Netflix and the legendary Zack Snyder. Can you imagine your gaming table becoming a legal battlefield? Well you don’t have to imagine it anymore.

Imagine you’re in the middle of designing a tabletop role-playing game based on a Zack Snyder sci-fi movie. Sounds exciting right? Now, add a touch of legal controversy and you have the recipe for the current dispute between Netflix y Evil Genius Games.

Evil Genius Games takes on Netflix

The heart of the dispute lies in the cancellation of an agreement between the companies involved, the streaming platform and the toy company, which had as its objective the development of a tabletop role-playing game related to Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s next work. According to Evil Genius, his team had even paid for a license and begun development, all timed to coincide with the film’s release.

Everything was going smoothly until the streaming platform that has the rights to the film broke the agreement, alleging that Evil Genius had violated confidentiality clauses. The case has been filed in the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California. Of course, Snyder is not involved in this lawsuit, but that does not make the case any less relevant for all the fans who were waiting for this joint project.

Project details

The toy company had fully committed itself to this project, even going so far as to pause other work. He had created a 228-page World Bible, a 430-page Player’s Guide, and a 337-page Game Master’s Guide. In simple words, the team had invested a significant amount of time and resources in expanding the universe of Snyder’s film.

Evil Genius CEO David Scott has expressed his disappointment, noting that it is unfortunate to see Netflix backtrack on content that had already been jointly promoted. According to Evil Genius, promotional material for the game had even received prior approval from Netflixwhich makes the cancellation even more baffling.

It’s not just the expectations for the board game; the movie has already created high expectations among the fans. Scheduled to premiere in December of this year, the first part, titled “A Child of Fire,” stars Sofia Boutella on a mission to find warriors capable of confronting the despotic ruler Regent Balisarius. And there’s more: a second part titled “The Scargiver” is scheduled to debut in April 2024.

The outcome of this legal saga

This case highlights the complexities and risks involved in collaboration between entertainment companies. Will this be the end of the line for the board game? Only time will tell. The truth is that the story continues to evolve and it is a plot that any fan of board games and movies should keep an eye on.

With so many layers of intrigue, this case has all the ingredients to become a saga worthy of a movie or, ironically, a board game. In the meantime, fans can just wait and see how these events unfoldperhaps even inspiring future stories both on screen and on the board.