The comic series Rebel Moon: House of Bloodaxe will give us more information about the world built by Snyder that we can visit at the end of the year

Zack Snyder doesn’t stop, huh? Now he surprises us with “The House of the Bloodaxe”, a comic that serves as a prequel to his science fiction film, Rebel Moon. And be careful, because this is not just any project. It turns out that Snyder has recruited Mags Visaggio and Clark Bint to handle the plot and art. This is the cream, kids.

Titan Comics has been in charge of presenting the series, which takes us five years before the events of Rebel Moon. Here we will meet Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, those gun-toting revolutionaries played in the film by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher. The series promises to be “essential reading” for fans who want to know every corner of the universe. And if that were not enough, they have even given us a preview of the comic with variant covers by artists such as ARTGERM, Rafael Albuquerque, Baldemar Rivas and Andrea Olimpieri.

A “Shakespearean” journey

Visaggio has defined the comic as a “tragedia shakesperiana”. Yes, as you hear it. The plot will be an ode to family drama, with the Bloodaxe brothers in conflict with his father, who in turn is involved in his own existential dilemmas. “It’s a story about failure and the consequences of failure,” adds Visaggio. Zack Snyder has also been excited about “explore the rich and complex history of the Bloodaxe brothers”which means there will be chicha for a while.

If you’re wondering if there will be anything more besides Rebel Moon and her new comic, the answer is a resounding yes. Snyder has hinted that the universe will expand far beyond the initial two films, “A Child of Fire” and “The Scargiver.” Currently, he is working on a cooperative action game developed by Super Evil Megacorp, although it will only be available to Netflix subscribers. As if that were not enough, a tabletop role-playing game was also in the works, but due to a lawsuit by Evil Genius Games against Netflix, the future of that project is still uncertain.

Zack Snyder’s vision of the universe

If you are one of those who think that with Zack Snyder everything is big, you are right. The director is not satisfied with a couple of films for his new Rebel Moon universe; He has much more ambitious plans. When he presented the project to Netflix, he was already thinking big. The platform asked him “And how long can this last?” And there Snyder saw it clearly: if he got fully involved, things could be huge.

We are not only talking about an expansion in cinema, other formats such as video games and perhaps more comics are also coming. There is already a cooperative action game in development by Super Evil Megacorp that will be exclusive to Netflix subscribers. And what about a tabletop role-playing game that was in the works? Well, that last one is up in the air due to a lawsuit, but he shows that Snyder’s intentions are to expand Rebel Moon in every possible direction.

Snyder is aware that he has created a universe rich in lore and characters, and he wants give you the opportunity to grow and delve into every corner of your galaxy. From what it seems, the director has jumped into the pool headlong and intends to swim in it for a long time. Ready for the dip?

Official synopsis of the comic

As for the plot of The House of Bloodaxe, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is torn between his father’s authoritarian legacy and the search for peace. He will have to resolve internal and family conflicts before the entire planet Shasu ends up in war..

“The House of the Bloodaxe” will release its first issue on January 10, 2024, while Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire will premiere on December 22 on Netflix. So, you know, you can’t miss it.