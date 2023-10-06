Zack Snyder’s film on Netflix, titled Rebel Moon, already has an age rating. However, it was not what people expected.

Rebel Moon has received an unexpected age rating. According to Film Ratings, the Netflix film directed by Zack Snyder has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America. It’s curious that it received a rating like this. Ultimately, the vast majority of viewers and followers of the former DC Extended Universe filmmaker expected it to be a film for adults. A bloody, violent and blood-filled film that would receive an R-Rated rating.

In addition to featuring the usual sequences of strong violence, Rebel Moon’s rating description confirmed that Zack Snyder’s next film will include mature themes, such as sexual assault and partial nudity. “The Netflix film has been rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material and partial nudity.” It’s certainly very interesting material that could have ended up receiving a R-rated rating. However, the audiovisual execution will have been much more subtle.

There will be two extended versions for adults!

Netflix

This Rebel Moon rating and the themes were previously revealed by the film’s audio mixer, Andy Koyama, who stated in Slash Film during the month of March 2023 that both films will have R-rated extended versions. It is there that subtleties will be abandoned. “We just did the first temporary mix for the trailer for the first part and it’s very exciting,” she noted. “It’s like a big Star Wars movie, with rebels going against an evil empire and a bunch of different worlds. There was a lot of fun. There are going to be two movies. I think we’re going to mix that up from June to February. And there will also be expanded R-rated versions of each of the two films, so we’re going to mix four different features together.”