The first Rebel Moon movie has not yet been released and they are already expanding the story with this comic.

Titan Comics, the renowned comic book publisher, is ready to immerse fans in the exciting world of Rebel Moon, as they have prepared a prequel story that precedes Zack Snyder’s new film. Acclaimed filmmaker known for box office hits such as 300 (2006), Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

A brutal creative team.

Titled Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe, it will launch as a four-part comic series in January 2024, and promises to explore a narrative never before seen in the universe of this saga. Based on the vision of Zack Snyder, it features masterful writing by Mags Visaggio, an Eisner nominee known for her work on titles such as Kim & Kim and Transformers vs. The Visionaries. Additionally, talented artist Clark Bint, of Killtopia and Murder Most Mundane fame, brings the captivating artwork to life, while Francesco Segala adds vibrant colors. Not to mention that it will feature stunning covers by industry legends such as Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau and Rafael Albuquerque.

Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe

What is it about?

Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe delves into the history of this universe, offering readers the opportunity to explore the complex backdrop of this captivating world. The comic series takes place five years before the events of the first film which will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023. In this new series, fans will get essential information about the characters Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, played by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher, who lead a group of revolutionary outlaws on the planet Shasu.

As war threatens to tear Shasu apart, the leader of the Bloodaxe family faces an impossible choice: preserve his father’s legacy or fight for peace in a chaotic world. The series explores the internal and family conflicts that threaten to plunge the planet into chaos, and highlights the need to resolve these problems before it is too late.

The key to understanding the film.

This comic prequel is designed to provide readers with a deeper understanding of the vast Rebel Moon universe, preparing them for the exciting adventure that awaits them starting December 22 on Netflix. With compelling characters and an intricate narrative, the comic promises to be an essential addition to the collection of any fan of this immersive and exciting world.