One of the hereditary players, aka natural players for the Indonesian National Team, Sandy Walsh has recently become increasingly talked about by Indonesian football fans.

Before he was officially naturalized, Sandy Walsh, as a player of Indonesian and European descent, openly chose to strengthen the Indonesian national team. It is known that Sandy Walsh himself is a Belgian-born footballer.

Sandy Walsh’s presence in the Indonesian National Team in several Matchday matches is said to be a supporting factor in the strength and achievements of Shin Tae-yong’s team in the international football arena.

The player from the Belgian premier league club, KV Mechelen, is now one of the Indonesian national team players who is idolized by many Indonesian football fans. In fact, his recent performance has been compared to that of an overseas player who has the same playing position as him, Asnawi Mangkualam.

Recently, Sandy Walsh revealed his reasons for choosing to defend the Indonesian national team even though he has six lineages, such as the Netherlands, England, Ireland, Indonesia, Belgium and Switzerland.

Launching the page yoursay. Suara.com, the reason Sandy Walsh prefers the Indonesian National Team is because his grandfather grew up in Surabaya.

Because his grandfather came from Indonesia, this made Sandy Walsh prefer Indonesia over other countries.

According to Sandy Walsh, defending Shin Tae-yong’s team is a sign of his good relationship with his grandfather. He also wanted this to make his grandfather happy.

To make his grandfather proud, Sandy Walsh finally chose to participate in defending the Indonesian national team, which is also his own lineage.

“Why did I choose to defend Indonesia? Because I think I have a good relationship with Indonesia. My grandfather was born and raised in Surabaya. We are very close, and I have a very good relationship with him,” said Sandy Walsh.

“So, it was an easy choice for me because of him. I want to make him feel proud by representing Indonesia, the country where he was born. “There is the blood of his descendants, the place of origin, makes me feel blessed,” he continued as quoted from the yoursay.id page, Saturday (21/10/2023).

His love for Indonesia can be seen as his seriousness in defending the Indonesian national team. Even with six other bloodlines flowing in his blood, he could have chosen to play for another country’s team.