The My Hero Academia manga/anime is sweeping and we are going to explain why it is so popular not only in Japan, but around the world.

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hīrō Akademia) manages to capture viewers’ attention from the beginning with its intriguing premise. Unlike other shonen anime, this series wastes no time on lengthy exposition, diving into the plot quickly and gripping viewers with its captivating story.

Despite its seemingly simple premise, My Hero Academia stands out for its clear and effective storytelling. Each arc adds depth to the story and evolves the characters in significant ways. The manga/anime uses common shonen tricks but avoids becoming tedious, with well-executed plot twists that drive character development.

Stunning animation and complementary soundtrack.

Good animation is essential in any anime series and My Hero Academia does not disappoint. From the detailed fight scenes to the landscapes, the animation is consistent and high quality. In addition, the soundtrack perfectly complements the action sequences and slower moments.

A common criticism of shonen anime is their slow pacing. However, My Hero Academia maintains a perfect balance, avoiding irrelevant filler episodes. Each episode drives the plot or develops characters, resulting in a compelling viewing experience from start to finish.

Character development and power escalation.

The protagonist, Deku, must earn every ounce of power he gains, which sets it apart from other shonen anime. His focus on constant and realistic development makes him more attractive to the audience. But My Hero Academia is also inspired by Western comics and the superhero genre, which gives it a unique feel among products from Japan and is more commercial for the rest of the territories.

The show keeps its story arcs concise and precise, without unnecessary lengthening. Each episode significantly advances the plot, providing an engaging and efficient experience.

The voice acting is exceptional and brings the characters to life impressively. Additionally, the diverse and dynamic cast promotes inclusivity, with intricate supporting characters given time to shine throughout the series.

My Hero Academia has stood out as one of the best shonen due to these qualities, attracting a wide fan base and remaining firmly at the top of the anime world.

