In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda never taught Luke how to use a lightsaber in combat. Do you want to know why?

Yoda decided not to train Luke in lightsaber combat to teach him that being a hero and an aggressive warrior are not the core values ​​of a Jedi. Teachings that Luke proved to take to heart in The Last Jedi by prioritizing the use of the Force over lightsaber training when he decided to train Rey.

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back remains one of the best installments of the franchise created by George Lucas, largely due to its masterful expansion of the history of the universe through new characters like Yoda. The Jedi Master became one of the most iconic characters in the franchise, and was tremendously important to Luke Skywalker’s development as a Jedi, teaching him the lessons that he would eventually pass on to his own students, including Ben Solo, Grogu, and Rey Skywalker.

Yoda de Star Wars

The training sequences with Luke have become some of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars, especially the much-debated Dark Side cave scene. Through this training, Yoda taught Luke the ways of the Force, helping him master the most important power of a Jedi Knight. It is through these teachings that Luke can begin his true training as a Jedi, as he prepares to face the Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

However, in the film during Luke’s training, we did not see any scene that included instruction in lightsaber combat and we later learned that Master Yoda was a great fighter with the mythical Jedi weapon, and very few They had their combat prowess with it. But why did Yoda skip that part of the training knowing that young Luke would have to face Vader sooner or later? The answer to this mystery is because when Luke arrived on Dagobah, he believed that Jedi were great warriors and that, to be a Jedi, he would have to be one too.

The goal of Yoda’s training was to show Luke that to be a Jedi, he did not have to be a great warrior, focusing his teachings on balance, both literally and figuratively. He wanted Luke to understand the Force so he wouldn’t be consumed by the prospect of combat.

The failure in the clone wars changed the perspective of the Jedi grand master

In the comic book story Star Wars: Age of Rebellion: Heroes #1, in the story titled “The Judgment of Dagobah” (by Marc Guggenheim, Andrea Broccardo and Dono Sánchez-Almara), fans learned more details about Yoda’s exile. . During his time on Dagobah, Yoda had struggled with his shortcomings as a Jedi Grand Master and only found his footing just before Luke arrived. However, while there, Yoda swore never to use his lightsaber again, the same lightsaber that Luke would offer to Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett series, when he gives him a choice between the Jedi Master’s weapon. or return to Din Djarin.

This oath was part of his penance for his blindness and arrogance during the Clone Wars. Therefore, his penitence was also a symbol of focusing on the Force because taking up arms in the past is what brought him to Dagobah.

Unfortunately, Luke didn’t really learn his lesson at the time. Luke, trusting more in weapons than strength, entered Dagobah’s cave with his lightsaber and failed his master. Then, he tried to save his friends from Darth Vader in the cloud city of Bespin and again failed in his mission. Luke finally found his footing in Return of the Jedi, throwing away his lightsaber and refusing to fight his father. In doing so, Luke finally understood what it meant to be a Jedi.

The Last Jedi Shows Luke Finally Learned Yoda’s Lesson

Luke Skywalker’s arc in The Last Jedi proved especially controversial among Star Wars fans since its release in 2017. Still, the film proves that Luke really took Yoda’s lightsaber lesson, or lack thereof, to heart. he. Like his master before him, Luke does not focus on lightsaber training with his new apprentice. He even controversially threw away his own lightsaber after Rey traveled across the galaxy to return it to him. Rey is later forced to practice with the lightsaber on her own when Luke refuses to teach her himself. Luke preferred to focus on developing Rey’s connection to the Force, teaching her that such powerful energy could never belong to anyone, not even the Jedi.

Furthermore, Luke’s actions at the end of The Last Jedi echo the lesson he had learned thirty years earlier during the events of Return of the Jedi. In the years that Luke studied ancient Jedi texts, he learned new Force abilities, including the power to project his image across the galaxy. This is the strategy he uses to save the Resistance on Crait. Instead of coming to his friends’ aid armed only with a lightsaber, Luke decided to rely on the Force. In doing so, Luke defied an ancient mistake that brought the Jedi Order to its knees and continued the lesson taught to him by Master Yoda decades earlier.

Yoda taught Luke Skywalker many lessons during their time together on Dagobah in The Empire Strikes Back. However, perhaps the most important lesson was the one he never taught her: lightsaber combat and the true purpose of a Jedi.

