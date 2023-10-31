They have revealed explosive details about Wolverine joining the MCU in the Deadpool 3 movie.

Attention possible SPOILERS. Deadpool’s third installment may have been delayed, but it’s generating immense anticipation, and now we’ve discovered shocking details about Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine’s appearance in the film and how he fits into the increasingly intriguing Multiverse.

Leaked set images suggest that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson will meet in The Void, a mysterious location that debuted in the Loki series. Additionally, rumors suggest that Deadpool 3 will mark the TVA’s first appearance outside of the Disney Plus series.

Here we leave you shocking rumors.

The plot of Deadpool 3 is said to revolve around the TVA, which recruits versions of heroes from various realities to fight against the Kangs, the big bad. Wolverine is one of the chosen ones, but he is not completely happy with this alliance. After that, the conflict with Deadpool will be amplified and there will be a big battle between the two.

Deadpool 3

This not only sheds light on Logan’s future, but also reveals the direction the Multiverse plot is taking. There has been talk of a group called Guardians of the Multiverse, where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is mentioned as the main incarnation of Peter Parker.

This plot promises to be exciting and essential for the development of the MCU. Wolverine and Deadpool will embark on a journey through the Multiverse, a journey that promises to be full of surprises.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the cast of Deadpool 3 will feature franchise veterans such as Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Rob Delaney. Additionally, Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen will take on the role of Paradox, a TVA agent. The return of Jennifer Garner as Elektra has also been confirmed, and speculation points to the appearance of Liev Schreiber, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and even Taylor Swift.

Get ready for Deadpool 3, a movie that promises to change the game in the MCU. The release date is set for May 3, 2024, although it could vary due to the strike in Hollywood.

Do you want to see this whole story? Leave us your comments. Remember that you can watch the two previous Deadpool installments and the X-Men movies where Wolverine appears on Disney Plus.

You can also join our WhatsApp group with this link.