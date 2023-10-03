Composer Michael Giacchino directed The Curse of the Wolfman and decided to release it in black and white, but a year later they switched it to color. Now we know the reasons.

Marvel Studios’ first Halloween special is Werewolf by Night, an entertaining story directed by Michael Giacchino and starring Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa, Kirk R. Thatcher as Jovan, Eugenie Bondurant as Azarel, Leonardo Nam as Liorn and Daniel J. Watts as Barasso.

Now Michael Giacchino explains why they have decided to re-release The Curse of the Werewolf in color.

This is how he explains it.

“We started doing some tests and thought, that’s great. We were in this a year ago, we wanted to do this and share it. We thought that after a year of people having seen it, been there, it would be fun to reintroduce it in another way, in another version of what horror really is, which is in those old movies that I loved when I was a kid, of Hammer horror films, which were these saturated colors and intense lighting.”

“When we shot it, we tried; At least in my head, I always knew that black and white was the most important thing, the first version we were going to make. But I also kept an eye on what we were doing color-wise, hoping that if we did a color version, it might be fun. So I think it’s a fun and nice way to reintroduce it to the world in a different way so that they experience The Curse of the Werewolf.”

He also explained how he was inspired by Hammer horror films.

“We were looking at stills from each of those movies; I mean, it was general. It wasn’t just one thing. Because they had their own style, especially for the things they filmed on sets. The way they lit them, the way they enhanced the colors in the scenes. “We did the best we could.”

The director admitted that he was worried that the color would ruin the final scene.

“After watching it, I still had the same feelings. She still felt the same about everything. It’s certainly a different experience than black and white, but it’s just a different experience. “It’s just, like I said, a new way to experience that story.”

