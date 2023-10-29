Why does Superman need armor and a sword? Especially if it is supposed to be practically invulnerable. Find out below.

Prepare to be blown away, as the Man of Steel has taken a literal metallic turn in the pages of Action Comics #1058 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Rafa Sandoval and Matt Herms. In this action-packed issue, Superman faces off against formidable shapeshifting villains and emerges with an all-new look and weapon.

The story begins when Superman encounters some aliens from a place called Blue Earth who have landed on Earth. However, what seems like a harmless conversation turns into a brutal attack, as these beings possess a device that drains their powers. When a Superman impersonator challenges the real hero, the battle becomes fierce.

That’s when Action Comics #1058 surprises us with an exciting twist.

Superman, along with his ally Steel, decides to create custom armor and a sword. This, in an attempt to protect himself from the attacks of these villains who threaten to drain his powers.

The epic fight that follows is intense, and Superman takes on his enemies in his new METAL look. His shining armor and his iconic sword with the inlaid “S” emblem promise a new era of epic and surprising combat.

Action Comics #1058

The world of Superman comics is changing, and this new outfit and weapon only ups the ante. Will it be enough to stop the shapeshifters? Only time will tell. Action Comics #1058 from DC Comics is now available, and you can’t miss this exciting episode that takes Superman to the next level.

Will we see this in the cinema? Currently James Gunn is rebooting the character with the movie Superman: Legacy (2025), although he probably won’t do anything so risky and we will see a more conventional story and appearance of the great DC Comics hero.