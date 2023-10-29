From Disney Plus they defend the censorship of some terrifying monsters in the Percy Jackson series.

Visual effects supervisor Jeff White offered insight into how they are approaching the depiction of the monsters. He stressed that there are “checks and balances” at play to make sure these creatures scare, but don’t terrify young viewers. According to White, the goal of Percy Jackson is to create a terrifying experience that doesn’t make kids run scared from the room.

These are his words: “You know, a person who seems to have lost his life in a skiing accident, a matador, and a person who fell asleep and never woke up, and is in his pajamas. So I think the most important thing is to take someone’s life, some of how terrifying that is, and yet you have something that, for an older audience, gives them humor. That’s one of the ways we balance things differently and handle them, I think, in a good way.”

Disney Plus star producer Becky Riordan has explained a decision to censor certain terrifying scenes in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. This may mean that we do not see creatures from Greek mythology such as the Minotaur, Cerberus, Medusa and many more in all their splendor. Since she revealed on her social networks:

“Family television is supposed to be watched together. The bar will be whether it satisfies everyone, especially when it is repeated, because children learn by watching programs over and over again. We hope it works for your family or found family.”

