The long-awaited film Gladiator 2 surprised by signing Paul Mescal, but Ridley Scott had good reasons.

Acclaimed director Ridley Scott has revealed the process behind casting relatively unknown actor Paul Mescal as the lead in the highly anticipated Gladiator 2. In this new installment of the historical epic that earned the director an Oscar, Mescal will take on the role of Lucius, the nephew of the ambitious Commodus, who in the 2000 film was played by a young Spencer Treat Clark.

Paul Mescal, whose face is relatively new to the film industry, made his name in 2021’s Dark Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. However, Ridley Scott already knew him before.

This is how the director explains it.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Ridley Scott shared how he discovered Paul Mescal and why he cast him in Gladiator 2. Even though the 2020 Irish series Normal People wasn’t his kind of show, the director was impressed by the Mescal’s performance and believed he had the potential to become as big a star as Russell Crowe, the protagonist of the original film. Here are his comments:

“Can I see Paul Mescal being as big as Russell Crowe? Sure. I saw Normal People. It’s not my kind of show, but I watched four episodes in a row: boom, boom, boom. I was thinking: Who the hell is this Paul Mescal? And then I watched the whole series. Then suddenly Gladiator 2 came out, because the script was working pretty well. And I kept thinking about Paul. That was it”.

Gladiator

Paul Mescal’s casting in the lead role in Gladiator 2 marks a significant change from Russell Crowe, who already had an established career when he played Maximus Decimus Meridius in the original film. Crowe, before his iconic role, had already gained recognition in the industry and had been nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in The Insider in 1999, where he shared the scene with Al Pacino.

On the other hand, Paul Mescal is relatively new to the film and television industry, but his talent has not gone unnoticed. He earned an Emmy nomination for his outstanding work in Normal People and received praise for his performance in Aftersun (2022). Despite his short career, Mescal has proven to be a promising and versatile actor.

Although the comparison with Russell Crowe is inevitable, Mescal seems prepared to take on the challenge and bring to life a character as iconic as Lucius in Gladiator 2. With Ridley Scott’s confidence in his talent, fans of the saga can look forward to his performance in this long-awaited sequel. The film promises to offer a new perspective on Ancient Rome and with Mescal at the helm, it is sure to attract the attention of audiences around the world.

The film will be released on November 22, 2024. Although this date could vary due to Hollywood strikes.