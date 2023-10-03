Elkan Baggott’s name has recently been often mentioned as an Ipswich Town player who will be loaned to another club. However, until now the 194 cm defender has not been loaned out until the close of the Premier League transfer market.

Behind the Indonesian national team defender, Elkan Baggott, who canceled his loan, Ipswich Town senior defender, Luke Woolfenden, seemed to have opened his voice about this matter.

As is known, Elkan Bagggot is currently still staying at Ipswich Town. The Indonesian national team’s mainstay defender, Shin Tae-yong, was not loaned by Ipswich Town coach, Kieran McKenna, to another club.

So, is it possible that Elkan Baggott was retained to become a marketing tool for Ipwich Town?

Also Read: Profile and Religion of Sherzod Esanov, Uzbekistan Player Who Kicked Out the Indonesian U-24 National Team: Considered Elkan Baggott’s Twin

Ipswich Town senior player Luke Woolfenden said

Not for marketing reasons, Elkan Baggott canceled his loan. According to him, Kieran McKenna refuses that the Indonesian national team defender was under the wrong coach.

He said McKenna retained Baggott because he saw great potential. Therefore, McKenna may want to train him directly so that his standards match his wishes.

“The boss (McKenna) might be more interested in having players like Elks (Elkan) and Hump here. Because maybe they won’t get the same coaching standards if they go on loan,” said Woolfenden, quoted by EADT.

According to Woolfenden, Elkan Baggott might play more if he was loaned to another club. However, the standard of performance will be different from what the coach expects.

“Obviously they can play, but sometimes they can play a game that is not the way he (McKenna) wants,” he added.

Also Read: Elkan Baggott Cs Defeats Wolves, Ipswich Town Coach: Players Who Have Extraordinary Courage

Apart from that, foreign football observer Ben Griffis also mentioned one of the Indonesian national team players who has the potential to become a marketing tool for a club. The player in question is Pratama Arhan.

According to Griffis, Pratama Arhan has the potential to compete in the Japanese or South Korean Leagues. However, if the team that bought him only thinks about marketing, it will be bad for the development of Azizah Salsha’s husband.

“What if Arhan is just a marketing tool for the rest of his life,” wrote Ben Griffis on Twitter.

“Suwon FC is one step ahead of Verdy. I know he has potential but basically he hasn’t played football at the club since moving to Verdy which will 100 percent be detrimental to the development of young players,” he said on Twitter.

According to Griffis, in his response to one netizen’s comments, a team should recruit players with the aim of giving him a real opportunity to develop.

If he only prioritizes marketing, he calls it bad treatment for players.

“Signing a player not to give him a real opportunity but only for engagement/marketing is a bad thing,” Griffis wrote.

“Bringing in players for development and prospects as well as marketing them is a good thing,” he concluded.