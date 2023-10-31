The narrative director of Spider-Man 2 justifies the absence of an iconic Marvel character in this story.

Warning SPOILERS. Months ago, Insomniac Games cleared up any doubts by confirming that Eddie Brock would not be Venom in Spider-Man 2. However, many fans refused to accept it and held out hope for an unexpected twist in the video game that would introduce one of the most dangerous enemies. Peter Parker’s fearsome ones.

Now, we already know that Harry Osborn is Venom in Spider-man 2, something that we already intuited from the post-credits scene of the first installment in 2018. Therefore, Eddie Brock, a key character for Venom in the history of comics Marvel, it doesn’t appear.

Ben Arfmann, narrative director of Insomniac Games, justifies this decision.

“The idea of ​​telling a Venom story was something we knew we wanted to do from the beginning, and we had conversations about it even during the first Spider-Man. For us, that meant: How do we get those personal hooks? “How do we make Venom matter, not just to Spider-Man, but to Peter?”

“Having Harry Osborn as the person who becomes Venom naturally opened up a lead where there would be a lot of drama here between these two friends.”

“Our process is always: we read everything, we watch and consume everything that exists around these characters and in these stories. Then, as senior narrative director Jon Paquette always says, we forget about it.”

Spider-Man 2 y Venom

“We try to ingest everything and then do our thing. You can see influences from other stories, as you say. But when we were telling it, all we were thinking about was Harry Osborn and Peter Parker, and we were trying to figure out how to put them on this incredible collision course that would challenge them both emotionally.”

“We love Eddie Brock’s Venom, and we definitely wanted to tell our own Venom story, one that was unique and interesting, and also built on this distinctive story that we created.”

Do you like the video game Spider-Man 2 with this version of Venom? Leave us your comments.

Source Gizmodo.