Director Ridley Scott explains why Gladiator 2 has taken so long to arrive despite the success of the first installment.

Gladiator 2 will follow in the footsteps of Ridley Scott’s iconic 2000 film, with a cast led by Paul Mescal in the role of Lucio. In a recent interview with TF, the director shared details about the long wait for this sequel and its complicated evolution.

Despite the desire we have to see this film, the production of Gladiator 2 has not been an easy road. Ridley Scott mentioned that during a previous attempt to develop the sequel, they faced difficulties with the script, which delayed the project. However, they finally found the key to moving forward, and the story has begun to take shape.

This is how he explains it.

“Because right now? She didn’t have a script before. We tried it, actually, four years ago, and I chose a very good writer who couldn’t understand it. He fought. He was terribly upset because he didn’t comply. He is a friend of mine. I said: Aren’t you going to get there? He said no. That took 10 months. Then he disappeared. And then we circled around the cars again, coming back with a very obvious idea, and why not? There is one survivor. The survivor is the son of the union between Lucilla and Maximus.”

What is it about?

Gladiator 2

The plot of Gladiator 2 will focus on Lucio, played by Paul Mescal, who is Lucila’s son. Lucio, nephew of Commodus, the villain of the original film, witnessed the events that led to his uncle’s final confrontation with Maximus. The sequel will also feature a diverse cast, including Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, May Calamawy, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas. Ridley Scott will direct the film from a script by David Scarpa.

The absence of Russell Crowe.

One notable absence from Gladiator 2 is Russell Crowe, who played the lead role of Maximus in the original film. Crowe has confirmed on several occasions that he will not participate in the sequel, even so he supports the project, since the first installment marked his professional career.

Russell Crowe

Despite the lack of its original main character, Gladiator 2 promises to be an exciting sequel that will appeal to new and old fans. The film is in production and is expected to deliver the same grandeur and spectacle as its predecessor when it releases on November 22, 2024.

