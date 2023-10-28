The movie Five Nights At Freddy’s is an adaptation of a famous video game saga, but there are things that change and now we know the reasons.

The film’s director and co-writer, Emma Tammi, embarks on a monumental challenge in bringing this terrifying world of murderous animatronics to the big screen. In a recent conversation with SlashFilm, she revealed some of the key changes to the plot of Five Nights At Freddy’s compared to the source material.

The film centers on a troubled man played by Josh Hutcherson, who is hired as a security guard at the decadent Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. However, his work reveals unimaginable horrors behind the friendly animatronics that inhabit the place. The cast also includes Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson and Kat Conner Sterling.

Why have some things changed?

One of the biggest burning questions surrounding the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie has been whether it would stay faithful to the game and if fans of the franchise would be satisfied with the movie. Emma Tammi bravely reveals that certain creative liberties were taken in the game’s original story to give viewers something “surprising and new.” It’s a bold approach, as it seeks to balance the expectations of fans of the franchise with the need to deliver a unique experience on the big screen. This is how she explains it:

“I hope people feel that the fabric and feel of Five Nights At Freddy’s is completely woven into the film and meets what they wanted, but is also surprising and new and different. We were very lucky to work with Scott Cawthon (game creator) on this, so I really trust his instincts about what was going to resonate with fans.”

Scott Cawthon

More obvious changes!

Despite the overall fidelity to the Five Nights At Freddy’s games, there were certain important changes that the movie introduced to the story.

The character of Vanessa, played by Elizabeth Lail, was one of the most notable changes. In the games, Vanessa is not properly introduced and her importance is revealed in “Security Breach”, where she becomes an antagonist of the player, seduced by the character of Glitchtrap and becoming a serial killer. In the film, however, Vanessa is revealed to be William Afton’s daughter, an unexpected plot twist. This change adds depth to the character and her motivation, resulting in a richer and more complex story.

Another significant change in the film relates to the character of Mike Hutcherson (Josh Hutcherson). In the games, Mike is eventually revealed to be William Afton’s son, but his motivations and goals are relatively mysterious. In the film, the element of Afton kidnapping Mike’s younger brother was added, leading to a different focus on the character’s quest and revenge. The addition of this element adds layers to the story and family relationships.

An additional change to the film was the timeline in which certain elements were introduced. It was hinted that the film would include nods to elements of the games beyond the first title, such as the inclusion of figures such as Balloon Boy and later credits teasing the arrival of The Puppet. This decision raises the possibility of a sequel that could further explore the rich lore of the Five Nights At Freddy’s games.

Source SlashFilm.