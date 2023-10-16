Friends finally opened up about the death of Mirna’s father’s young wife, Tiara Agnesia. In her statement, Tiara’s friend Agnesia answered rumors that Mirna’s father’s wife had been poisoned. Is it true that Tiara Agnesia was poisoned?

Tiara Agnesia’s friend who revealed this information is the owner of the mommybarran TikTok account. Through a TikTok video, the account owner stated that Edi Darmawan Salihin’s wife died in March 2023.

“Tiara died March 14 2023, she is already in heaven, maybe she has met Mirna,” read the account statement as a caption, as quoted on Monday (16/10/2023).

Then he also clarified that his best friend did not die from poison as suspected by netizens. Not poisoned, Tiara Agnesia died purely from a heart attack and had a history of other illnesses.

“It wasn’t poisoned by Yangy (yes ges yes) when he died, he was no longer at home with his father (Edi Darmawan Salihin), purely because he was sick and his younger brother found him dead in a prostrate position. Ask for his good prayers,” he continued.

In the upload, there is also a video of Tiara Agnesia’s funeral ceremony. On her cross-shaped tombstone, the name Inriana Tiara Masinabow is included. It is known that this name is Tiara Agnesia’s real name.

Looking at the comments column, quite a few netizens were confused by the presence of Mirna’s father at Tiara Agnesia’s funeral. They were curious why Mirna’s father wasn’t seen there.

“Where is Edi? He can’t be seen,” asked one netizen. “Why can’t her husband be seen?” other netizens are curious. “Why isn’t Mr Edi in this video?” another comment. (Anistya)

