Since they arrived in the industry, microtransactions have become a standard within many video games, which have been seen as an evil hated by the majority of the community. A feeling of annoyance experienced by an independent developer, who has announced the elimination of all microtransactions from his game called Inkbound, after realizing that the majority of players hate them.

Title presented on Steam offering fluid and immersive gameplay, combining roguelike elements with a “unique turn-based combat system.” “Players can move freely outside of combat, as if they were in an action game. However, in the turn-based combat system, players can move freely, act simultaneously in multiplayer matches, and use skills quickly. You can speed up the pace when the decisions are easy or go slower when the threat intensifies and you need to strategize deeper,” indicates its description on Steam.

Listening to his players

This is the indie developer Shiny Shoe, who indicated that he will try to be “as generous and clear as possible”, but will proceed to withdraw monetization from the game as of October 27, 2023. In a statement published on Steam, this dev says that The decision was made after noting that “industry and player opinion is turning against the presence of these features”, adding that: “we launched Inkbound with two in-game monetization features to support the continued development of the game”.

“We will be completely removing in-game monetization. Existing Level Pass content will be converted to optional ‘follower pack’ cosmetic content,” says Shiny Shoe.

A decision that is being received well by the Inkbound community in the publication, which has more than 100 comments, most of them with words of gratitude and encouragement. Furthermore, they have given them a lot of hearts, leaving words like: “I don’t even have the game yet and I am very happy to see this change. The right move will pay off for developers in the long run. “Great decision”

An evil that some see as obligatory

As many gamers will know, microtransactions are a way to generate income that many creators use, as it provides them with an additional budget and is an option to maintain and finance free titles. Purchasing mechanisms within games that are classified as predatory since they invite players to spend and spend to, for example, be able to improve or level up their characters quickly and that people like the former CEO of Electronic Arts, John Riccitiello , he believes that developers who don’t use them are “some of the biggest fucking idiots,” as he noted last year.

