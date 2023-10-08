Suara.com – The performance of the Public Housing Savings Management Agency (BP Tapera) is on target. In 2022, the realization of BP Tapera’s housing finance liquidity facility (FLPP) distribution will reach 226 thousand units worth IDR 25.15 trillion, according to the stated target.

Meanwhile, as of September 2023, the realization of FLPP fund distribution reached 166,883 units worth IDR 18.91 trillion. By the end of the year, the total distribution of FLPP funds will reach 229 thousand units.

“We are optimistic that this year’s FLPP target will be achieved. “We will speed up distribution in the fourth quarter of this year through coordination with banks,” said BP Tapera Commissioner Adi Setianto in a discussion on BP Tapera’s Role in the Housing Ecosystem held by the People’s Home Care Forum (FPPR) in Jakarta, written Monday (9/10/2023).

Also present as a speaker for this discussion was senior economist Indonesia Economic Intelligence Sunarsip, while acting as moderator was senior journalist Edo Rusyanto.

Adi emphasized that in principle, the need for home financing is still very large. The proof is, the Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) or known as the compound annual growth rate of BP Tapera’s FLPP fund distribution reached 27.42% during 2020-2023. Now it’s just a matter of how the community reaches BP Tapera or vice versa.

He emphasized that BP Tapera provides housing financing through Tapera and FLPP funds. Tapera funding consists of home ownership credit (KPR), home building credit (KBR), and home renovation credit (KRR), with a competitive interest rate of 5%.

In KPR, BP Tapera’s financing tenor reaches 35 years for flats and 30 years for landed houses, while KBR is 20 years and KRR is 10 years. Meanwhile, the mortgage interest on FLPP funds distributed by BP Tapera is 5% and has a tenor of 20 years.

Adi emphasized that the source of Tapera funds is participant funds, consisting of the results of participants’ collections, the results of cultivating participant savings, the results of credit repayments, and the results of transferring employees’ housing savings assets. Then, other funds, such as waqf and FLPP funds.

There are two tapera participants, namely registered companies or ASN and independent workers. This year, BP Tapera is targeting 30 thousand independent participants with a FLPP distribution target of 50 thousand.

He added that participant funds were then managed based on the Tapera Fund Management Contract (KPDT) by the Custodian Bank (BK). Furthermore, BK in the context of cultivating Tapera funds collaborates with investment managers to carry out collective investment contracts (KIK).