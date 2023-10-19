Denpasar Voice – Real Madrid is reportedly interested in bringing in young Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

According to German media SPORT BILD, Bayern Munich’s unstable performance in the Bundesliga after internal problems within the club’s management has made Musiala consider leaving.

Previously, Jamal Musiala was promised to be in the team’s plans for this season. But in fact the 20 year old player has not even been guaranteed a place so far.

The problem lies in the huge difference between Musiala’s playing style in the national team under Julian Nagelsmann and his role in Munich. At Bayern Munich, even though he appeared promising, he rarely got full playing minutes.

Bayern are currently said to be in a very difficult position as they try to get an early contract extension for Musiala. It is known that Musiala’s current contract will end in 2026.

In April, an initial meeting took place between Bayern’s former sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, and Musiala, with the aim of starting negotiations on a new contract.

Unfortunately, despite Bayern Munich’s best efforts, negotiations stalled temporarily over the coming months.

Musiala and his management chose to observe how the club develops before renewing his contract.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, Real Madrid seems to be one of the interested clubs. Considering his young age, Musiala’s price is now estimated at 110 million Euros or the equivalent of 1.2 trillion rupiah.

If Musiala’s transfer to Madrid happens, he will have the opportunity to reunite with his childhood friend, Jude Bellingham. Reportedly, their friendship has existed since the early years of their football careers.

This is an ideal situation for Real Madrid. But Bayern certainly won’t just give up without a fight.

Apart from Real Madrid, another club that wants to use Musiala’s services is the English club, Liverpool. (*/Dinda)