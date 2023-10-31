Receiving a property as a donation: what you need to know about inheritance risks

Purchasing or receiving a property as a donation can involve a number of legal implications, particularly when it comes to inheritance and legal action by the donor’s heirs. Here are the possible challenges and measures you can take to protect yourself in the event of inheritance disputes.

The main problem concerns the legitimate heirs, that is, the spouse and children (or parents in the absence of children) of the donor. These heirs have the right to receive a minimum share of the inheritance, called “legitimate”, which the testator cannot exclude. If the testator breaks this rule in his will or through gifts made during his lifetime, the compulsory heirs can bring a legal action called an “indemnity action” or “reduction action”.

In particular, it is important to note that the legitimate heirs can contest not only the testamentary provisions but also the donations made by the deceased while he was still alive, starting from the last one and proceeding backwards to the first ones.

The action of restitution

A crucial aspect concerns the donations made by the donor to those who receive the property as a donation. The law establishes that if a person has donated many assets during his lifetime to avoid leaving legitimate shares to his spouse and children, these donations can be declared ineffective. This is known as a “restitution action”.

Il risk of losing the donated propertyor from the donor’s heirs arises only if: The seller received the house as a donation, not if he bought it, or if less than 20 years have passed since the donation. In all other cases, the purchase is safe and there are no risks.

What measures to take

To protect yourself from any consequences of donating a property, there are some important measures to take. First of all, it is essential to be informed about the origin of the donated property. Real estate agents and notaries have the obligation to inform the buyer that the property comes from a donation. In other cases, waiting until 20 years have passed since the donation was registered makes the action of indisputable restitution.

A further alternative would be to obtain the renunciation by the legitimate heirs to the restitution action, even if the law does not explicitly provide for it. As a last resort, there are insurance policies which protect the buyer from legal actions by the heirs, but it must be kept in mind that if the opposition is presented within 20 years of the registration of the donation, the policy may not cover the risks.

READ ALSO: The donation of real estate and the effects on its future sale

Subscribe to the newsletter