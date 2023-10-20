Real estate market in Milan

Analyze the latest trends, prospects and future scenarios of the real estate sector in Milan from the point of view of urban regeneration, new investments and sustainability with the help of authoritative Italian and international experts. It was thereobjective of “Investing in Milan”, an event organized by Sole 24 Ore and relating to one of the most strategic sectors for the economy of the Lombardy capital. Milan is in fact a privileged and innovative destination for foreign real estate investors thanks to the transformations that have involved it in recent years.

In fact, in 2022, according to the data presented by Nomisma, out of 11.7 billion in investments – Italian and foreign – in Italian real estate, almost half, over 5 billion, were aimed at Milan and its province. In the third quarter of this year, out of 3.5 billion euros, the Lombardy capital alone attracted almost a billion. The first semester of 2023 recorded fewer than 13 thousand sales (last year the total transactions exceeded 28 thousand).

Milan, housing prices in the center grew from 5 to 14% compared to the second half of 2022

Considering the first half of 2023, the prices of new homes are increasing in all areas of the historic centre. In Brera compared to the second half of 2022 the increase is 5%, in the Quadrilatero it is over 14%, in San Babila it is almost 6%. There are over 16,200 real estate adverts in Milan but those with a maximum value of €220,000 and with a minimum surface area of ​​60 m2 are just 325. Milan is second only to Rome, with a much smaller surface area, in terms of the number of adverts for short-term rentals, almost 18,000, and is fourth in Italy for average daily rate. In the future of the city outlined by the event, factors such as urban regeneration and the creation of university student residences but also social housing stand out. Office-related investments are in difficulty due above all to post-pandemic transformations.

“In recent years – stated the councilor for urban regeneration of the Municipality of Milan, Giancarlo Tancredi in his speech at the opening of the conference “Investing in Milan” of the Sole 24 Ore – Milan has experienced the most important development since the post-war period, and still today , despite the effects of the critical geopolitical situation, starting from the increase in the costs of raw materials, we are experiencing a moment of great growth. Now the bet is played above all on the borders of the municipal territory in the strict sense, where the large interchange hubs are located, the nodes that represent the Gates of Milan, places whose regeneration can also create new relationships with the metropolitan city. Together with this, the other challenge that we must overcome is that of living, of an affordable housing offer that we must be able to increase, extending it to all regeneration interventions in the city, as the result of a pact between the Municipality, the cooperative world and investors”.

Luca Dondi, ad Nomisma: “Avoiding the risk of suburbanization of the middle class”

He then spoke Luca Dondi, CEO of Nomisma, to illustrate the situation and prospects of Milan from a real estate point of view with data and analysis. “The attractiveness of Milan (work, study, tourism) has increased its competitiveness at an international level but has also accentuated a dangerous exclusive drift. The real estate market reflects this situation, with values ​​incompatible with the possibilities of a growing portion of demand, especially in a phase of economic slowdown. – stated Luca Dondi, Ad Nomisma, at the conference organized by Sole 24 Ore – Credit represents an enabling factor and the difficulties in obtaining it today only accentuate the exclusive trend. We need an action that combines urban regeneration and housing supply (at sustainable values ​​and partly for rent) to avoid the risk of suburbanization of the middle class which appears rather concrete today.”

A Davide Albertini Petroni, President of Assoimmobiliare, the task of drawing conclusions. “In the last decade, the city of Milan has experienced an important development that has had no equal on the national territory. This process has been facilitated by administrative continuity in the choices between the various Administrations that have followed one another, a healthy relationship of trust between private operators and the Municipal Administration while respecting the roles, in which the interest of promoting the modernization and development of the city prevailed. – stated the President of Assoimmobiliare Davide Albertini Petroni at the ‘Investing in Milan’ conference – Today’s picture is certainly more complex, with a difficult macroeconomic situation, extremely high construction costs and socio-demographic changes that are reshaping demand. In this context, we must strengthen the attractive dimension of the city (inclusivity, services and infrastructures) in the perspective of an enlarged Metropolitan City, enhancing the potential of the hinterland and the synergies between the city and the entire metropolitan area, a trend which also characterizes all the European capitals.”

