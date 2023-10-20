Jefri Nichol and El Rumi will have a fist fight in the ring on November 17 2023 at Mahaka Square, North Jakarta.

Ahead of the match, Jefri Nichol admitted that El Rumi was not an easy opponent. He was even willing to miss filming so he could focus on training.

“You really need to be off filming to practice. If you’re filming, training time is reduced. I can’t underestimate him here,” said Jefri Nichol, quoted Friday (20/10/2023).

In order to win against Ahmad Dhani’s son, Jefri Nichol admitted that he had been preparing for 1.5 months.

Furthermore, Jefri admitted that the fist fighting match was initially just for entertainment. But El apparently prepared herself seriously.

“I thought it was just for fun, but it turned out like this. Well, that’s okay,” he said.

Jefri Nichol also admits that he has a shorter body than El Rumi. His height is 174 cm, 10 cm different from El Rumi who is 184 cm tall.

Even though he is shorter, Jefri Nichol jokes that his boxing opponent has a flabbier body because he is too comfortable living a good life.

“His body is soft, isn’t it? He’s also called a complex child, after a while his life will be good,” he concluded.

