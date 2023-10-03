Suara.com – Bali United emphasizes the importance of supporters complying with the rules of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) so as not to receive heavier punishments ahead of the second match of the 2023/2024 AFC Cup Group G phase against the Malaysian team, Terengganu FC.

“So once again it is important to comply with the competition rules at the AFC, they are stricter,” said Bali United head coach, Stefano Cugurra alias Teco on the sidelines of the D-1 press conference session for the match against Terengganu FC at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali. , Tuesday (3/10).

On the other hand, he continued, these strict rules are also good as part of learning to support the progress of the world of Indonesian football which cannot be separated from the support of supporters.

Management, said Teco, has provided education to supporter representatives regarding what they can and cannot do while watching matches in the stadium.

“Management always provides education, not only at Bali United but all management in Indonesia, they try to provide education to supporters,” added the Brazilian coach.

He also invited supporters who came to watch the 2023/2024 AFC Cup match to be orderly and enjoy the match.

Bali United will host Terengganu FC at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali, on Wednesday (4/10) at 20.00 WITA or 19:00 WIB.

However, of the total seating capacity in the stadium, 18,000 seats, only 25 percent could be sold for the match.

This condition was caused by the club with the nickname Serdadu Tridatu in the 2022 AFC Cup receiving a punishment from the AFC which prohibited opening 100 percent capacity or 75 percent of the capacity would be empty based on the decision in article 11.3 of the AFC Code of Discipline and Ethics.

This violation occurred during the final match of the 2022 AFC Cup Group G preliminary round between Bali United and Kaya FC Iloilo at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar on June 30 2022.

Apart from that, Bali United management also received a fine of 30,000 US dollars or around Rp. 460 million, which management has paid.

This punishment is a form of accountability for the behavior of unscrupulous supporters who set off flares, smoke bombs and fireworks in the final match of last season’s group phase.

The penalties, including restrictions on spectator capacity, apply once for the next AFC Cup match at home.

Thus, for the next AFC Cup match held at the Captain Dipta Stadium, this penalty no longer applies.

However, if violations are found again, the AFC can impose another penalty on the club.

“Of course we want to play with a full stadium because there are fanatical supporters. “But we also know there was a mistake last season, the fine has been paid and they (AFC) have regulations so that tomorrow there won’t be a full capacity (of supporters),” he said.