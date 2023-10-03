Suppose, suppose. That you really should drive an EV. Which should that be?

For some it is still the abomination of abominations; an EV under the buttocks. They believe that vibration, stench, expensive fuel and a smoke screen during full acceleration contribute to comfort and the driving experience. Because that’s how it has always been, they say. You can’t possibly get that in an EV.

But what if, after November 22, it turns out that Timmerfrans has achieved a monster victory and will form a coalition with his PvdA/Groenlinks, the Party for the Animals and Volt? And that they will immediately ban fuel cars and you MUST drive an electric car? That’s quite possible, isn’t it?

Which EV would it be?

Which EV would it be if you were forced to?

For the undersigned it is not such a disaster. No, he has nothing against EVs in general and driving in them in particular. In fact, there was a BMW i3 on the sidewalk for years and since yesterday the yard of Nicolasr’s house has been adorned by a beautiful black Tesla Model S 100D.

Yes, an EV. Not forced, but completely voluntary. You can read about the how and why next Saturday in a new chapter in the Autoblog Garage, so just be patient. But very briefly; what a car. It drives great!!

So it’s easy for me, but does that also apply to you, oh dear Autoblog reader? Suppose, suppose. That you really should drive an EV. Which should that be? There is plenty of fun to be found, so we are curious. Hence this Reader Question! Fire away and do your best!

And oh yes, the first person who shouts that he only drives electric at the fair is out…

