Turtle Beach Corporation today announced the availability of three new colorways – Red, Nebula e Pixel Green – for the Turtle Beach REACT-R Controller designed for Xbox. These new colors are in addition to the original options Black and White/Purple, further expanding Turtle Beach’s growing catalog of top-rated game controllers. Not only do the new Red, Nebula and Pixel Green colors of the REACT-R Controller give gamers more options to suit their style, they also improve on the original with two additional rumble motors for adding vibration effects.

Since its release, the REACT-R Controller has wowed Xbox and PC gamers by providing them with premium wired controller performance at an affordable price. GamesRadar+ reviewed the REACT-R stating that it has an “Exceptional value for money“. The Mirror gave it 5/5 stars and called it: “A real bargain and undoubtedly one of the best Xbox controllers on the market.” The new Red, Nebula and Pixel Green colors of the Turtle Beach REACT-R Controller are available today on www.turtlebeach.com and at select retailers worldwide for the recommended price of €34.99.

You can see the trailer with the new colors of the controller at the bottom of the news. Below are the screens.

He has declared Cris KeirnCEO ad interim e SVP of Global Sales di Turtle Beach Corporation:

“REACT-R offers gamers one of the best and most affordable controllers for Xbox and PC, with unmatched audio features for its price. We are excited to update the REACT-R Controller with dual motors in the handles and expand the range with these exciting new colours.”

Xbox Series Superhuman Hearing has proven to provide a competitive advantage by allowing players to hear key audio cues such as approaching enemy footsteps, nearby enemy weapons reloading, and approaching enemy vehicles in the distance. Controls for game and chat volume balance and mic mute are seamlessly integrated into the controller for easy access during gameplay.

Gamers will be able to play longer and stay in control thanks to the REACT-R Controller’s ergonomic shape and textured grips, handles and triggers. Two mappable quick-action buttons on the back of the controller allow players to customize controls for quicker reactions. Players will feel the rumble of explosions and the recoil of gunfire with vibration feedback thanks to dual rumble motors in the REACT-R’s grips and near the triggers. The REACT-R Controller is the perfect companion for any wired gaming headset, such as Turtle Beach’s best-selling Recon 70 or Recon 50 series headsets.

Below is the trailer.