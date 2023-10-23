Battery degradation is, without a doubt, one of the great fears of potential buyers of an electric car. The news about the replacement cost of these energy accumulators, with prices that have reached close to $16,000, have triggered concern among some users.

To ourselves, in Xataka, electric car taxi drivers, who have to charge the battery every day, have confirmed that the degradation and cost of changing batteries is one of the talk of the sector and one of the main reasons that continues scaring away potential customers of this type of car.

All of them told us that their cars are usually charged at night with slow charging outlets but that they do not hesitate to use a fast charging outlet if necessary. At the end of the day, they are clear that the car is their work tool and that it must adapt to them and not be the ones who adapt to the car.

Andy Slye, a YouTuber known for his videos about Tesla, among other technological products, has another point of view. He’s one closer to the regular driver of a Tesla Model 3. And he has his own tips for maximizing battery life.

How to extend the life of batteries

Slye has a Tesla Model 3 that has exceeded 200,000 kilometers traveled. He assures that, despite this, the car battery is at 95% capacityso the degradation has been minimal.

With the autonomy data according to the WLTP cycle, a Tesla Model 3 that travels 513 kilometers will have lost about 26 kilometers with that 5% autonomy. In the case of a Tesla Model 3 High autonomy (with 629 kilometers available), the loss would be about 32 kilometers. That is, in both cases, little changes the use that could be given to the car that just left the factory.

Andy Slye points out in his video that to ensure longer battery life he has chosen to charge his car regularly with low-power household cables. In addition, he has the charge configured so that it does not exceed 80% on a day-to-day basis.

The advice makes a lot of sense. Firstly, because NMC batteries, like those in the Tesla Model 3, offer greater energy density but are also more prone to degradation with rapid recharges and recharging the last 20% of the battery. Slye points out that, for day-to-day use, it does not need to recharge above 80%, since it does not need to have this autonomy.

A Tesla Model 3 will move between 400 and 500 kilometers with the 80% charge. Without a doubt, more than enough for your daily performance, so if you have a plug on hand, it is as simple as playing with the maximum load allowed in the car to extend its useful life.

In addition to these tips, it is also recommended to precondition the battery charge, since the car will play with its temperature so that recharging is more efficient, requires less time and the degradation is less. Likewise, in a good number of electric cars you can select when do we want it to end to charge the car so that it manages the recharge in the least harmful way possible for the energy accumulator. Basically, it is the same as on a mobile phone.

Finally, it should be noted that the interest in extending the useful life of the battery is related to maintaining the maximum number of kilometers possible in our electric vehicle but also to maintaining the maximum value of the vehicle for the future in case we want to sell it. In this case, the condition and health of the battery can make the difference in recovering part of the investment.

