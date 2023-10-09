Last May, Toprak Razgatlioglu announced his farewell to Yamaha to embrace the BMW project. A controversial choice that has left many perplexed but which heralds a 2024 season full of unknowns and expectations.

However, what will not change for the 2021 world champion is his crew chief Phil Marron. In fact, at the end of the adventure with the Iwata company, both will move to the Munich team, to continue a combination that has proven to be very successful.

Razgatlioglu and Marron began their work together in 2019, when the Turk raced in Superbike with the Puccetti team’s Kawasaki. The collaboration continued when Toprak left the ZX-10RR to get on the R1 of the official Yamaha team. Together, the two clinched the title in 2021, breaking Jonathan Rea’s hegemony, and continue to fight for the world championship against Alvaro Bautista.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The move to BMW was announced by Phil Marron himself, who confirmed via social media that he follows Toprak Ragzatlioglu. Precisely on the occasion of the Turk’s farewell to Yamaha, Andrea Dosoli, Pata Yamaha team principal, declared that the contract with Marron would expire at the end of the season and he would have the freedom to go wherever he preferred. Marron has chosen: the pairing with Razgatlioglu continues and aims for big loot with BMW too.