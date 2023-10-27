Suara.com – The video of Rayyanza Malik Ahmad or who is familiarly called Cipung clarifying the reasons for refusing to become a candidate for Vice President (Cawapres) has succeeded in making netizens excited.

This post was present in the latest upload from Rayyanza’s official account, namely @tercipungcipung.abubu on TikTok.

There, the youngest child of Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina was asked about the vice presidential candidate and answered smoothly.

“Can I ask? Do you want to be vice presidential candidate?” said one of Raffi Ahmad’s employees to Rayyanza.

“No no,” Rayyanza answered firmly.

“Are you serious?” he asked again.

“Seriously,” said Rayyanza.

Feeling still curious, he then asked the same question again.

“Do you want to or not?” he asked.

“No,” said Rayyanza.

Seeing this video, netizens immediately flocked to provide comments.

“Cipung categorically refuses to be vice presidential candidate,” wrote one netizen.

“It turns out it wasn’t Sus Rini who didn’t allow it, but Cipung himself didn’t want to,” said another.

“Cipung doesn’t want to be vice presidential candidate, he wants to be presidential candidate,” added another.

As is known, the joke about Rayyanza becoming vice presidential candidate emerged when the Constitutional Court revised the ages of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the upcoming presidential election. Because of this, many netizens jokingly suggested that Rayyanza become Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate.

Remembering that at that time, Prabowo Subianto did not have a companion.