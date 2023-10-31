Speaking on TvPlay, former Juve player Ravanelli spoke about the championship fight: “Juve aren’t up to par but they have impressive wickedness”

The former Juventus player spoke on TVPlay Radishes spoke about the Scudetto fight: “Juve are coming from difficult times and therefore everyone is very hungry. Technically, however, the Bianconeri are not at the level of Inter and Napolima they have an impressive wickedness“.

“Allegri has the dressing room in his hands and has also given a game to this team. Juventus is not at the level of Inter and Napoli, but he can have his say until the end if he remains humble“, concluded the former Juventus player.

The Old Lady can therefore hope to win the championship, but Inter and Napoli still remain the favourites. Will Allegri succeed in the miracle?

October 31, 2023 (modified October 31, 2023 | 11:11)

