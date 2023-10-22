The former Sassuolo player deployed in the role he loves most, like a year ago with Spalletti. And the blue attack starts again

Gianluca Monti

22 October – Naples

Like Spalletti a year ago: Rudi Garcia simply placed Jack Raspadori in the role that the former Sassuolo striker feels is most his and Napoli has started to produce a sparkling offensive game again.

in his way

—

A center forward in his own way, Raspadori in Verona seemed the same as the one who best replaced Osimhen last season more or less in the same period and again due to an injury to the Nigerian. At the time it almost seemed like a risky solution, even though Jack had already expressed himself as a “false new” sometimes in Sassuolo. Now, however, Raspadori was waiting for nothing more than to return to treading those clods that are dear to him. Of course, not all the blame can be attributed to Garcia who, to find space for an investment considered very important by Aurelio De Laurentiis, chose to often insert Raspadori in alternative roles with a striker such as Osimhen as his “totem” in front.

unease

—

However, making Raspadori spin like a top (to the right, to the left, as a sub forward and even sometimes as a midfielder) did not help Napoli or even the mood of Jack himself, who however never publicly expressed his discomfort as he was a particularly young boy. reserved and polite. Thus, Raspadori waited for his moment, or rather, the moment in which the center forward position became free. He hoped that Garcia would give him faith and he repaid it in a big way by doing what he does best, which is to tie up the game and then strike out on his own. He provided Politano with the assist for the Azzurri’s lead and was a constant reference for the offensive maneuver.

relay race

—

Finally, as usual, the usual relay was also staged with Simeone who will probably be seen again in Berlin and against Milan. Spalletti’s idea was “one tires them and the other finishes them” as happened at San Siro against the Rossoneri in the direct clash of the first round of last season. Garcia seems to have taken notes… sometimes “copy-paste” is a good solution.

