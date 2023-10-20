“Alopecia areata is a rare disease but is not recognized as such. So first of all, political intervention is necessary to ensure that it is included within the LEAs, essential levels of assistance. The recognition of the disease can certainly open up a whole series of opportunities for the patient so that he can access very specialized treatments.” This was said by Alfredo Rossi, associate professor at the Dermatology Clinic at the Umberto I Polyclinic at La Sapienza University of Rome, on the occasion of the presentation of the National Alopecia Areata Day, a rare disease that affects around 118 thousand people in Italy. This year’s Alopecia Areata Day will be held on October 27th and enjoys the full support of 26 Italian hospitals where dermatologists and psychologists will carry out free screening and visits to patients. The meeting was promoted and coordinated by Aipaf, the Italian association of alopecia patients and friends, in collaboration with Fb&Associati.